Wyoming town debates length of liquor license suspensions

ASSOCIATED PRESS

JACKSON, Wyo. – The penalty for liquor license holders in a Wyoming town who repeatedly sell alcohol to minors could be reduced from a suspension of four months to 10 days.

The proposed change is part of an overhaul to municipal liquor codes in Jackson, “The Jackson Hole News & Guide” reported Feb. 9.

The town council voted to approve a 10-day suspension period for three failed compliance checks in a year, but to leave other violations to the discretion of elected officials. The change was due to concerns among town councilors that the license suspension for failing three compliance checks in a year was too severe, officials said.

The longer suspension could result in a business going without revenue for 120 days and possible job losses among employees, officials said.

Mayor Pete Muldoon was the sole vote against the liquor code update.

The council should give itself leeway to decide against suspensions for cases in which liquor license holders present convincing cases why they should not be held responsible, even after selling alcohol to underage people three times in a year, Muldoon said.

The council needs to approve the change two more times, allowing opportunities for amendments.