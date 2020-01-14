Wyoming’s governor drafts wildlife migration corridor order

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s office is taking public comment on a proposed executive order aimed at protecting migration corridors that are used by mule deer and antelope.

Wyoming is home to the world’s longest intact mule deer and pronghorn antelope migration corridors, and they are essential to maintaining wildlife populations, according to Gordon’s draft order.

The proposal would designate three existing migration corridors, establish a process for designating others and call on government agencies to protect the annual movement of the animals and try to minimize disturbances to the corridors on public land.

Gordon plans to release a final order early next year.