Wyoming’s governor reiterates support for lodging tax

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s governor is reiterating his support for a statewide lodging tax to boost state revenue.

A lodging tax is the only new tax he would support, Gov. Mark Gordon said Jan. 24. It would make Wyoming’s tourism promotion efforts more self-sufficient, Gordon told reporters at the Wyoming Press Association’s winter convention in Casper.

A 5-percent statewide lodging tax passed the Wyoming House but failed in the Senate in 2019, the “Wyoming Tribune Eagle” reports. The tax would have generated about $20 million a year.

A four-week legislative session devoted primarily to the state budget begins Feb. 10.