Yellowstone Club Community Foundation awards annual scholarships ﻿

YELLOWSTONE CLUB COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation was established in 2010 to provide a resource to nonprofit community organizations in the greater Big Sky and Gallatin Valley area. Funded by Yellowstone Club members, guests and the local community, the YCCF provides grants to nonprofit organizations that promote community services, arts and education, health and conservation efforts.

The YCCF’s scholarship program continues to grow. In 2019, YCCF increased its award to Friends of Big Sky Education to a $6,000, multi-year scholarship. The foundation also provides annual scholarships to Leadership Montana and Montana Wilderness School.

This year, four students won scholarships that will help them continue educational and community service aspirations. This year’s winners are Bozeman High School senior Daniel Gao, Lone Peak High School sophomore Reilly Germain, Bozeman High School student Renn Meuwissen and Lone Peak High School student Solae Swenson.