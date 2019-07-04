Yellowstone guide informs exploration, appreciation of nation’s first preserve

By Jessianne Castle EBS ENVIRONMENTAL & OUTDOORS EDITOR

With powerful storytelling, investigative research and artful photography, the newest release of “Explore Yellowstone” aims to inspire. Hot off the press June 28, this full-color magazine is an annual guide for anyone looking to make a connection with the nation’s first park.

In this fifth edition of the magazine, locals and visitors will peruse travel tips, suggested activities, information on important ongoing research initiatives, the ways the National Park Service preserves and protects, along with content on regional Native history and an artist’s inspiration from the park’s wildlife.

The publication is complete with a “Snapshot” gallery of images taken off the park’s beaten paths, as well as fun activity pages for kids. There’s even a section on adventure, which includes a tale of the likely first solo-circumnavigation of Yellowstone Lake on a standup paddleboard.

One of Outlaw Partners’ three publications, alongside “Mountain Outlaw” magazine and “Explore Big Sky” newspaper, “Explore Yellowstone” was born from an effort to bring residents and visitors of southwest Montana closer to the incredible offerings of Yellowstone.

As described by former Senior Editor Tyler Allen, the publication “is a way to guide our readers through the park and its gateway communities with compelling stories and our unique insight into the Yellowstone region.”

A comprehensive business directory at the end of the magazine connects readers to area lodging options, restaurants, grocery stores, fishing outfitters and more.

The publication is available for consumption from late June 2019 to early June 2020 in businesses around the park, as well as in Montana and Wyoming’s park gateway communities including Big Sky, West Yellowstone, Bozeman, Gardiner, Red Lodge, Cody and Jackson.

For an electronic copy, visit explorebigsky.com.