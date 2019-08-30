Yellowstone
Yellowstone implements closures for fisheries work
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK
From Sept. 2-13, the following areas of the Upper Gibbon river drainage in the central portion of Yellowstone National Park will close for fisheries work:
- Virginia Cascades Drive
- Wolf Lake Trail
- Wolf Lake Cutoff Trail (to Ice Lake)
Areas of the backcountry to the north and south between Canyon and Norris Junctions (see map).
All
campsites in the area will remain open and closures may lift if the project is
completed ahead of schedule.
Closures are necessary for park staff to continue work on a project to eliminate non-native fish from the upper Gibbon River drainage, which includes streams that flow out of Grebe, Wolf and Ice lakes. Once non-native fish have been removed, biologists will reintroduce native fish to the streams in this area.
Biologists will remove non-native rainbow and brook trout using the fish toxin rotenone. Rotenone is a naturally occurring chemical compound derived from the roots of tropical plants. Below the treatment area, biologists will add potassium permanganate to the water to remove the effects of rotenone and prevent impacts to downstream waters. To ensure the removal of non-native fish, these treatments may be repeated in 2020. Reintroduction of fish will begin in 2020 or 2021.
This work continues the park’s efforts to create refuges that support the introduction of westslope cutthroat trout and Arctic grayling. The historic stocking of non-native fish nearly eliminated these species from Yellowstone. In recent years, the park has attempted to restore them to the East Fork of Specimen Creek, Goose Lake and Grayling Creek. Planning documents describing this work can be found on the National Park Service planning website.
