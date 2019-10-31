Montana
Yellowstone National Park Lodges achieves BEST certification
YELLOWSONE NATIONAL PARK LODGES
JACKSON, Wyo. – Xanterra Travel Collection’s Yellowstone National Park Lodges has achieved the Business Emerald Sustainability Tier (BEST) level of sustainability performance. The standards in the BEST program are rigorous and comprehensive environmental, community and economic sustainability criteria.
Yellowstone National Park Lodges is the first to achieve third-party sustainability certification at the Enterprise level by Jackson’s Riverwind Foundation, the originator of the BEST program.
The Riverwind Foundation is coordinating a program to strengthen and unify the programs, policies and practices for environmental stewardship, social responsibility and economic vitality in Teton County, Wyoming after the Town of Jackson and Teton County passed a resolution in April 2017 for “Jackson Hole to be a world-leading sustainable community and destination.”
