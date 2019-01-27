Yellowstone National Park to resume operations

Technology-enhanced mindfulness with Jay Sanguinetti — Stimulating the brain with light and sound to boost your meditation practice

The workshop will discuss using noninvasive brain stimulation to enhance meditation practice. We will focus on two relatively new modalities for brain stimulation: ultrasound and light. Part one will be a demo of how low-intensity ultrasound can accelerate meditation practice. We will run through an ultrasound + meditation protocol so the audience can get a sense of what the total setup looks like and to ask questions. (We call it SEM – sonication enhanced mindfulness). In the second part of the workshop, Jay will introduce another type of brain stimulation system that uses near-infrared light (via low power LEDs) to enhance brain function during meditation. Participants will get a chance to try low-level light stimulation while they meditate and will have an opportunity to discuss their phenomenological experience at the end.

