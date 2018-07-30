Managing traffic congestion in and around Yellowstone National Park is one of many topics to be covered during this year’s Biennial Scientific Conference in Big Sky Sept. 11-14. NPS PHOTO

By Christine Gianas Weinheimer YELLOWSTONE FOREVER

What will the future bring to those who visit, protect and study the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem? That’s the central question surrounding the 14th Biennial Scientific Conference on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The conference takes place Sept. 11-14 in Big Sky, and registration is now open.

Since 1991, the Biennial Scientific Conference has brought together scientists, students, academics, land managers and the general public, to build relationships and protect treasured public lands for future generations.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Tracking the Human Footprint,” and focuses on the human experience and the role scientific research and communication will play in shaping future management of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Workshop topics range from ungulate migration and climate trends, to strengthening community partnerships. Several sessions relate to this year’s theme on the human experience, such as analyzing visitor-use patterns and managing traffic congestion in and around Yellowstone National Park.

An impressive and diverse group of more than 100 presenters from around the U.S. will speak at the conference, including environmental economist Dr. Ray Rasker, who will deliver the keynote address. In addition, exhibitors whose efforts focus on scientific research, provide educational materials related to the conference theme, or who contribute to scientific knowledge in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will be present at the event.

Big Sky Resort will serve as the venue for this year’s conference, which is hosted by Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Members of the public who are interested in Yellowstone’s ecosystem and the protection of public lands are encouraged to attend.

Conference registration is limited to 350 participants and is required for attendance. One-day registrations may be an option based on availability, and special student rates are offered.

Conference registration is limited to 350 participants and is required for attendance. One-day registrations may be an option based on availability, and special student rates are offered.