Yoga series celebrates summer, raises funds for BSCO﻿

On June 21, the summer solstice, Big Sky residents of all ages gathered in the newly opened Wilson Hotel for a morning of mental and physical detox facilitated by an event called “108 Sun Salutations,” hosted by Santosha Wellness Center.

A sun salutation is a series of yoga positions including one of total prostration, “a deep bow to yourself,” said Santosha owner and event leader Callie Stolz. Why 108? The figure has long been considered sacred in Hinduism, yoga and Eastern philosophy, present in instances such as 108 beads on a Mala, a Hindu prayer bead garland, or the 108 sacred Vedic texts. It even has some scientific backing; for one, the diameter of Earth is approximately 108 times smaller than that of the sun.

The full routine took approximately one hour, and upon completion attendees were met with food provided by The Gourmet Gals, a Big Sky gourmet catering company. Proceeds from the donation-based gathering were dedicated to the Big Sky Community Organization’s “ALL IN BIG SKY” community center campaign, and the event also commemorated the grand opening of the Wilson Hotel later that evening.

-Michael Somerby