Yours in Health: Crystals

Are they a trend or a source of healing?

By Dr. Andrea Wick EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Crystals can be associated with “new age, hippie healing.” Many people are skeptical of the healing properties of crystals, and may believe they are just pretty rocks to look at. Let’s have a look inside the world of crystals and you can decide for yourself if you think they may actually help heal or be a hoax.

The healing properties of crystals have been used by the Chinese for thousands of years. According to “The Book of Stones: Who They Are and What They Teach,” by Robert Simmons and Naisha Ahsian, the Chinese view jade as “strengthening the body during life, and protect[ing] one after death.” The Chinese believe jade strengthens the “qi,” or energy within one’s body, when worn.

Quartz crystal is currently used in many technological devices to help hold vibrational frequencies. Quartz crystal can also generate electricity and energy. Do you know that quartz helps to keep the clocks in our watches and phones accurate? Quartz has the ability to vibrate at a specific frequency, which is why it is used in radios, televisions, phones and so on. Other forms of quartz include rose quartz, lemurian quartz, smoky quartz, citrine, amethyst and chalcedony.

Baltic amber, although used as a crystal, is actually a fossilized tree resin. Amber has properties known to relieve pain, especially with teething babies. Baltic amber has a chemical known as succinic acid. When succinic acid is absorbed into the skin it aids in pain relief. Teething necklaces are popular for babies and small children. I personally know many parents who claim it helps reduce pain symptoms in their child.

Shungite is a crystal that is believed to protect the physical body from electromagnetic stress. Electromagnetic stress is everywhere in our world. All electronics including our phones, cell phone towers, routers, smart meters as well as microwaves emit radiation. Although more research needs to be done, electromagnetic radiation may be related to malignant brain tumors. The “Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine” investigated the use of cell phones and the occurrence of brain tumors in rural and urban areas in 2005 and 2007. Using a cell phone for 10 years or more had an increased risk of brain tumors.

Shungite can be carried in your pocket, worn as jewelry and can be placed next to a computer or phone or around an internet router to decrease the amount of EMF stress. The carbon that makes up shungite has electroconductivity and chemical resistance due to the wide array of minerals that make up the stone including carbon, iron, silicon, aluminum, magnesium, sulfur, calcium and phosphorus. Elite shungite contains large amounts of fullerines and can be used to purify water. In order to make shungite water you can infuse 50-70 grams of shungite in one liter of water and soak for two to three days.

All in all, crystals have amazing qualities and vibrate at a specific, high frequency. Frequencies make up our reality. Surrounding yourself by positive, high-vibrational frequencies will help you feel better overall. What if crystals are not really a hoax? Along with being beautiful to have around, they may be shifting and raising the vibration in your body and home.

Dr. Andrea Wick is a chiropractor and applied kinesiologist. She graduated from Life University in Marietta, Georgia, and now practices at Healing Hands Chiropractic in Big Sky. She has a passion for holistic health care and being active in the outdoors.