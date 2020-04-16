141 COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, one hospitalized

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. Gallatin County has had a total of 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, one patient in the county is currently hospitalized.

Information on the genders and age ranges of all of our positive cases can be found online provided by the State of Montana here: https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc210342 1d4b

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

As we stay at home, it is important to remember that we all have a right to safe home environments. If you or someone you know is dealing with unsafe or violent conditions, there are resources in our community that are ready to help.

Please visit the Health Department website for a comprehensive list of available resources: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/relationship-safety/ .

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .