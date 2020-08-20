1,499 COVID-19 tests, no positives at YNP

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/21/20

Yellowstone National Park has been testing all park and concession employees for COVID-19 as a part of their surveillance testing program since they opened the Wyoming entrances in mid-May. An Aug. 19 press release announced that since early June, 1,499 tests have been returned, all negative. In July, there were two concession workers who tested positive for COVID-19 who are now recovered. No other employees have tested positive in the previous four weeks out of a workforce of approximately 2,000. The park’s surveillance testing, as well as wastewater testing efforts, are in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health and they hope that results will be useful to identify trends as tourism season continues.