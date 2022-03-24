42nd Annual Pie Auction returns￼

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – A sweet Big Sky tradition is returning this year on April 2 at the Montage. After two years in a virtual format, the Big Sky Parent Teacher Organization’s 42nd Annual Pie Auction will be held in person with an online bidding option for certain items.

The Pie Auction is a time-honored Big Sky event that raises funds to support school programs such as the fourth grade class’ Expedition Yellowstone, school ski days, the eight grade Washington D.C. trip and more.

This year’s theme is the ‘80s, meant to harken back to the roots of this long-time event.

The event includes a buffet-style dinner, a silent and live auction, and of course, pies.

Last year’s event raised over $111,000, and according to PTO President Jennie Bibbins, the goal is to double that this year. The first $100,000 will cover the PTO’s annual budget and support the school. Anything above that will support school district efforts to provide cost-of-living adjustments for district staff.

“I am looking forward to seeing everyone together again, in person, at our live event,” Bibbins said. “And I am so very excited to celebrate our teachers and school staff, as they have been a true source of strength for our students over these past two very challenging years. On top of the ‘80s theme, I would say the true theme is the teachers and school staff and that is why we have dedicated this event to them and the COLA initiative.”