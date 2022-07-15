A look at the Big Sky PBR and arena’s future

An event that built a community

On Aug. 3, 2011, in a makeshift arena on bleachers, hay bales and even rafts atop buses, 1,500 people gathered for the first annual Big Sky Professional Bull Riders event. In those early years, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and local businesses were trying to figure out how to get people to come to Big Sky in the summer, a community known predominantly for its big-mountain winter recreation. Outlaw Partners knew that a signature event could be that conduit, and so Outlaw Partners partnered with Andy and Jacey Watson and Jim Murphy and created Big Sky PBR.

Since that first event where spectators sat on bleachers constructed in a modest sagebrush field with no surrounding Town Center, the arena has shifted positions and grown to accommodate 10 days of supporting events throughout Big Sky’s Biggest Week with over 30,000 people in attendance each year and a $19 million dollar annual economic impact for Big Sky’s businesses, supporting vendors and workforce. This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Big Sky PBR tradition and it continues to live up to the dream on which it was founded—an event to build a community.

With an eye toward the future, Outlaw Partners has a vision to bring a more permanent arena space to the community, offering a place to gather, celebrate and bring visitors and locals down to Big Sky’s heart—Town Center.

“An arena gives the community depth, it gives it character,” says Eric Ladd, co-founder and chairman of Outlaw Partners. “Events are a great way to celebrate community, not only to have fun together but to create a lasting legacy of what a town becomes known for.”

With a focus on shoulder seasons, a target of 200 programmable days and even a hub for local shuttle transportation parking, the dream is to build a year-round multipurpose facility that can host events from concerts and rodeos, to charity events and weddings, as well as sports like hockey, ice skating, volleyball and connectivity with Big Sky’s trail network for walkability and bikability.

45 Architecture’s Jeff Lusin is the visionary behind the future of the arena. Lusin speaks

of the opportunities that a space like this could bring to the people of Big Sky, ones they haven’t yet even thought of such as an annual arts fair, year-round farmers market, even motocross sports.

“Once it’s built, most of the time people say, ‘Wow is this way better than what I thought,’” said Lusin, principle architect on this project. “An event space like the Big Sky Events Arena will do more than that. When a community invests in themselves and has amenities like this, it opens capabilities for community building.”

Understanding that the landscape is what makes the current space so special, Lusin paid close attention to the design of the new space, ensuring it complements the surrounding mountain peaks and incorporats sustainability. The entire experience from arrival, to entering the arena, enjoying the show, and leaving, has been thoroughly thought out by him and

his team.

“We have an idea but don’t have a home,” Ladd said of the next steps. “Our hope is that we

can locate a piece of land near Town Center because of the interactive nature between events and the businesses of Town Center—it’s a perfect marriage.”

“Achieving a dream of this scale takes an entire community,” said Megan Paulson, CEO of Outlaw Partners. “Just as Big Sky PBR was a pivotal addition to the community 11 years ago, I am hopeful we can collectively celebrate PBR in a permanent arena right here in the heart of Big Sky for the enjoyment of future generations.”