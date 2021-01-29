Activism takes its toll, study shows

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/29/21

Montana State University political science professor Franke Wilmer has studied in the West Bank, one of the world’s most war-torn locations, as well as war criminals and women’s and Indigenous rights to gain a better understanding of the effect wartime has on those fighting for peace. Activism, and the general effort toward peace and against violence, reveal harrowing stories from all corners of the world, but also that those efforts are sometimes effective. Wilmer will discuss her studies in a free lecture, “Breaking Cycles of Violence in Israel and Palestine: Empathy and Peacemaking in the Middle East,” which will be available online beginning at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.