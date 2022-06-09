Beartooth Highway opens for summer

BY EBS STAFF

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Today the Beartooth Highway, U.S. Highway 212, opened for summer traffic. Crews have spent the last few days clearing snow from the road to make it accessible to visitors. Nightime closures are in effect Monday through Thursday between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., however, the highway will remain open all day Friday through Sunday.

The highway, located near the northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park, runs through high elevation peaks to connect the towns of Red Lodge and Cooke City. Due to the nature of the area, temporary closures may still occur at any time due to weather or snow.

For up to date information about highway closures throughout the summer, refer to the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation.