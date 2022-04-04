Culture
Big Sky Beats: Campfire Songs￼
By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF
As the snow continues to melt, we look forward to warmer evenings under the stars. Something I most look forward to are nights spent around a campfire telling stories and taking down a cold can of beer. While you dream of roasting marshmallows with your favorite camping buds, we’re giving you a head start on your campfire playlist with Big Sky Beats: Campfire Songs.
- “Renegades” by X Ambassadors
- “2 Heads” by Coleman Hall
- “Caesar Knows” by Oliver Hazard
- “Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- “Shrike” by Hozier
- “Ohio” by Caamp
- “Caroline” by Animal Years
- “Sleeping on the Blacktop” by Colter Wall
- “Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show
- “Follow You to Virgie” by Tyler Childers
Continue Reading