Big Sky Beats: Campfire Songs￼

2 days ago

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

As the snow continues to melt, we look forward to warmer evenings under the stars. Something I most look forward to are nights spent around a campfire telling stories and taking down a cold can of beer. While you dream of roasting marshmallows with your favorite camping buds, we’re giving you a head start on your campfire playlist with Big Sky Beats: Campfire Songs.

  1. “Renegades” by X Ambassadors
  2. “2 Heads” by Coleman Hall
  3. “Caesar Knows” by Oliver Hazard
  4. “Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
  5. “Shrike” by Hozier
  6. “Ohio” by Caamp
  7. “Caroline” by Animal Years
  8. “Sleeping on the Blacktop” by Colter Wall
  9. “Wagon Wheel” by Old Crow Medicine Show
  10. “Follow You to Virgie” by Tyler Childers

Tucker Harris

