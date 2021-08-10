Culture
Big Sky Beats: Rain Dance
By Julia Barton EDITORIAL ASSISTANT
Growing up in Montana, my dad would always say “If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes,” referencing short afternoon rain showers that aren’t atypical of summer afternoons in the Rockies. Well, it feels like I’ve spent much more time waiting for storms than dancing in the rain lately, so here is a playlist that’s good for wishing for rain, and dancing in it when it finally arrives.
- “The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- “Float On” by Modest Mouse
- “Boardwalks – Sonny Alven Remix” by Little May
- “It Never Rains” by Ponderosa Grove
- “Africa” by TOTO
- “Rhythm of the Rain” by The Cascades
- “Lake Missoula” by Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
- “I Think I Like When It Rains” by WILLIS
- “Laps Around The Sun” by Ziggy Alberts
- “Earth to God” by COIN
