Big Sky Bites: Spicy Ginger Holiday Mule

By Tucker Harris

The holiday season is upon us—whether you’re ready or not. EBS is here to help you be prepared for the ugly Christmas sweater parties, cookie exchanges, New Year’s Eve cocktail celebrations and more. We’ve put together a go-to cocktail recipe that will be sure to have all of your guests merry and bright this holiday season.

This Spicy Ginger Moscow Mule is a delicious festive drink that elevates your classic mule with a holiday twist.

This drink will be sure to warm everyone up on the cold winter nights. Mixed with a homemade honey, ginger and jalapeño syrup, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, and topped with cranberries, the cocktail creates both a spicy and sweet flavor. This recipe is proportioned to fill a pitcher, perfect for pleasing all of your guests at the holiday party. Adapted from Half Baked Harvest, find the recipe below.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup of honey

2 jalapeños, sliced

6 slices of fresh ginger

¼ cup of fresh mint

2 cups of your choice of vodka

3/4 cup of fresh squeezed grapefruit juice (about 2 grapefruits)

1 cup of fresh squeezed limes (about 4-6 limes)

4 (12 once) ginger beers, for topping

Cranberries and extra mint leaves for serving

Method: