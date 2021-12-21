Culture
Big Sky Bites: Spicy Ginger Holiday Mule
By Tucker Harris
The holiday season is upon us—whether you’re ready or not. EBS is here to help you be prepared for the ugly Christmas sweater parties, cookie exchanges, New Year’s Eve cocktail celebrations and more. We’ve put together a go-to cocktail recipe that will be sure to have all of your guests merry and bright this holiday season.
This Spicy Ginger Moscow Mule is a delicious festive drink that elevates your classic mule with a holiday twist.
This drink will be sure to warm everyone up on the cold winter nights. Mixed with a homemade honey, ginger and jalapeño syrup, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, and topped with cranberries, the cocktail creates both a spicy and sweet flavor. This recipe is proportioned to fill a pitcher, perfect for pleasing all of your guests at the holiday party. Adapted from Half Baked Harvest, find the recipe below.
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup of honey
- 2 jalapeños, sliced
- 6 slices of fresh ginger
- ¼ cup of fresh mint
- 2 cups of your choice of vodka
- 3/4 cup of fresh squeezed grapefruit juice (about 2 grapefruits)
- 1 cup of fresh squeezed limes (about 4-6 limes)
- 4 (12 once) ginger beers, for topping
- Cranberries and extra mint leaves for serving
Method:
- Start with the spicy ginger honey syrup. In a medium pot, bring ½ cup of water, the honey, ginger and jalapeños to boil on high heat. Boil 2-3 minutes, then remove from heat. Stir in the mint. Let cool, and then strain into a glass jar.
- In a pitcher, combine the vodka, grapefruit juice, lime juice and the spicy ginger honey syrup. Stir until well-mixed.
- Pour into copper mugs and top off with ice, ginger beer, cranberries and mint.