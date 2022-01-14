Big Sky Bites: Camp stove cooking Minestrone Soup

By Julia Barton EBS Contributor

It’s winter in Montana and nothing soothes the soul on a chilly night after skiing like a delicious cup of warm soup. This recipe is simple, customizable and vegan friendly. As a bonus, this soup can be made on a camp stove just as easily as in a kitchen and will feed four to five people. Don’t feel like you must stick to these exact measurements as they can be easily altered to fit whatever is available to you.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 large carrots, diced

3 stalks of celery, diced

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, diced

4 cups or 1 liter of broth (can be veggie or chicken)

1 can of cannellini beans

1 can diced tomatoes

1 small can tomato paste

4 cups or 1 liter of water

1-2 tablespoons of Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups of egg noodles

Method:

Add about a tablespoon of olive oil to a large pot over medium heat and add in all the chopped carrots, celery, onion and garlic. Let this heat up while stirring occasionally for a few minutes until the veggies have started to soften. Then add in the broth, cannellini beans, diced tomatoes and the tomato paste, stir. Based on how much soup you hope to make, you can add some extra water here as well. To this, add your Italian seasoning, salt and pepper, and bring to a simmer for five to eight minutes. Once all the veggies and beans are soft, you can add in the noodles. Let the noodles cook to your desired softness before taking the soup off the heat. Add in the rest of the olive oil, stir and serve.

This soup is sufficiently hardy and fulfilling on its own, but also pairs well with a loaf of French bread or some crackers for dipping. Stay warm and enjoy!

