EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Huckers have claimed the top spot in the eighth week of competition for the Big Sky Co-ed Softball League with nine wins. Milkies is a close second with eight wins followed by the Wildcats and Riverhouse with seven wins apiece. More than three weeks remain in the season until the end of season tournament the weekend of Aug. 28.

Below are the softball standings as of July 29.