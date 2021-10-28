Big Sky Community Organization VIP Passport

Big Sky Community Organization is offering their Big Sky VIP Passport again this year. For every $100 donated to their campaign, 200 people will be entered into the drawing for a Community VIP Passport with a year full of Big Sky benefits. All donations will go directly to BSCO’s work on maintaining and enhancing the parks and trails network in Big Sky and one lucky winner will take home the VIP passport.

The VIP Passport includes:

One Winter 2021-22 season locker in The Exchange at Big Sky Resort

Two Winter 2021-22 On The Snow Ski Valet Slots at Big Sky Resort

One Summer 2022 Bike Haul Season Pass at Big Sky Resort

$75 credit with Erin Mulhern at Tribe Salon

$50 gift card from The Wrap Shack

$100 gift card from Choppers Grub & Pub

$100 gift card from Shedhorn Grill

$100 gift card from The Hungry Moose Market & Deli

Ski tune from Black Tie Rentals

One-month Swim Pass at The Wilson Hotel

One entry into a 2022 The Rut Mountain Runs event of your choice

One entry into the 2022 BSCO 4th of July 5K and Town to Trails 10K

$50 gift card and two logo beanies from Yeti Dogs

10-visit Punch Card at BASE, the new community center set to open Jan. 2022

Donate to BSCO online at bscomt.org/donate/community-vip-pass/, call at 406-993-2112, or email sara@bscomt.org.