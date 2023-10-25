Bozeman overnight shelter prepares for additional guests as cold weather closes in

EBS STAFF

The Human Resources Development Council announced the expansion of hours for their overnight shelter for unhoused community members in an Oct. 25 press release.

Staff at HRDC’s emergency overnight shelter are preparing the space for additional guests. By the end of October, the shelter’s hours will be from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. to protect community members from cold weather.

Shelter manager Jenna Huey stated in the release that the shelter welcomes anyone in need.

“For folks whose campers or cars are not weatherized to withstand extreme temperatures, or for those who have been camping in tents, we are able to provide a warm, safe place to sleep during inclement weather,” Huey stated.

The release added that Bozeman has seen several exposure-related deaths, that there are “150 known people camping in vehicles in and around the city” and that Gallatin Valley has seen several exposure-related deaths in recent years.

“These often preventable deaths are unacceptable to HRDC which fundamentally believes everyone deserves to be warm at night,” the release stated. Brian Guyer, Emergency Housing Director for HRDC, explained that individuals are forced to find unconventional ways to meet their basic needs due to a shortage of affordable housing in the community.

The shelter expects to be at capacity as the weather turns frigid.

At this time, the HRDC is in immediate need of socks, gloves, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

Read more about the emergency overnight shelter and donation needs.