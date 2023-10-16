Connect with us

Bridger Ski Foundation to host 55th annual ski swap

EBS STAFF

Bridger Ski Foundation is hosting their annual ski swap on Nov. 4 and 5 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. This is the 55th year the local nonprofit will host this event, providing an avenue for locals to sell their unused gear, or select new gear for the coming season. In years past, the swap has attracted over 5,000 people.

“It’s a ski swap, but it’s also a celebration,” said BSF Communications Director Jenny White. “People willingly (and cheerfully) stand in line—some of them hours before the doors open.”

The ski swap is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit club, which provides ski programs, including Nordic, freestyle and alpine, for more than 1,000 youth and adults in the area. They also groom a vast network of Community Nordic Ski Trails, including snowmaking at Sunset Hills.

For more information about how to buy or sell gear, visit bridgerskifoundation.org/skiswap

