Car detailing company opens in Big Sky

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

After an adventurous day that started with Mountain to Meadow laps and ended with car camping at Taylor Fork with your furry best friend, your car is coated in dirt and dog hair, inside and out. There are no car washes in Big Sky and the closest detailer is a Gallatin-Canyon drive away–or so you thought.

Matthias Saad, 21, recently launched MS Detailing, a mobile detailing business based in Big Sky. Hailing from Minnesota, Saad worked in the detailing business for four years, where he moved up in ranks and became store manager in two years.

Saad started his mobile detailing business, MS Detailing, in Minnesota in May before transitioning his business to Big Sky in October.

“It was [a successful business in Minnesota], but now it’s an even more successful business out here,” Saad said.

Saad attributes his success to how adventurous Big Sky drivers are with their vehicles, in addition to the fact that there are no local car washes.

“In Montana, I’ve definitely seen more dirt and more pet hair—because everyone has a dog out here,” Saad said. “Dirt roads, snow, lots of people like hiking and biking and adventures. Adventures come with dirty cars.”

Saad works on an interior detail.

The benefits of detailing, according to Saad, are primarily the convenience and the superior clean.

“I come to your house, which is convenient, you don’t have to drive to Bozeman or anywhere,” Saad said. “You also don’t have to worry about the car wash scratching your car because it’s all hand-done.”

In the winter season, MS Detailing only does interior detailing and the work must be done in a garage. For clients without a garage, Saad uses his own garage at his home in Town Center.

In the warmer months, MS Detailing also offers exterior cleans and includes the option for a ceramic package with everything done outside.

Saad said he strives for perfection when it comes to his clients’ cars.

“It takes a lot of meticulous work,” Saad said. “Perfection is what I go for, so it just takes a lot of repetition, looking for little things, knowing what will clean up and what won’t clean up.”

Saad’s services are available Monday through Friday. The average interior clean takes between three and five hours and a full interior and exterior clean takes four to seven hours, depending on the vehicle. The starting price for an interior-only detail is $300.

This spring, Saad will be changing the name of his company to Detail Doctor and will have weekly subscription packages available to purchase.

To book an appointment with MS Detailing, contact Matthias Saad at (612) 297-5768 or MSdetailing100@gmail.com.