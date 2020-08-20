Casper considers open container ‘test run’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/21/20

During the 2017 eclipse Casper, Wyoming temporarily lifted open container laws, a weekend Councilman Shawn Johnson said, “worked out perfectly.” City council is now considering establishing open container nights for the next three weekends up through Labor Day weekend in order to get a better sense of issues that may arise if the open container nights are allowed on a more regular basis for events next summer. While Casper’s mayor is in favor, some council members think this may not be the best summer for a test run, with COVID-19 added into the mix. There were concerns raised about increased law enforcement costs with the added revelry of open container weekends—the city estimated up to $7,600 in such costs associated with allowing the open container nights for the next three weekends.