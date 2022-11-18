Cat-Griz 2022: Helpful Links

Montana State University will host the Brawl of the Wild this Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

BOZEMAN—Montana State University will host the annual Brawl of the Wild football game on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

Tickets for the game are sold out, but you can still watch the game from home and take part in other activities surrounding Cat-Griz.

Where to watch

Broadcast TV: MTN Stations (KBZK in Bozeman, channel 7.1 over the air)

MTN Stations (KBZK in Bozeman, channel 7.1 over the air) Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)

ESPN+ (subscription required) Radio: Bobcat Radio Network airing on KXLB 100.7 FM in Bozeman (list of other stations around Montana)

Bobcat Radio Network airing on KXLB 100.7 FM in Bozeman (list of other stations around Montana) Live Stats: Live stats from the game will be posted online.

Pep rally

A pep rally will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. All are invited to attend.

College GameDay

ESPN College GameDay—an interactive show with an on-site studio and live audience—will host its Week 12 broadcast at Montana State University’s Dyche Field from 7 to 10 a.m. Mountain time Nov. 19. It will be the first time the popular pregame show has made the trek to either MSU or UM.

Gates open for GameDay audience

Gates open for the show at 5 a.m., and space is first-come, first-serve. Fans who wish to line up through the night are strongly encouraged to plan for cold weather. There will not be amenities available for people waiting through the night.

Parking

Campus Map (including parking lot numbers)

While most campus parking lots will be open to public parking on game day, we recommend that those coming for the game park in the lots nearer to the north side of campus (lots 4,5,6, 7, 18 and 19).

Some lots are restricted. Lots 11 and 13 will not be open for public parking. The stadium lots and fieldhouse lot will be for tailgate permit holders only.

The parking garage will be closed to public parking until 11 a.m. Saturday. (Prior to that, the garage is open only to garage permit holders.) The Bison and Eagle lots remain restricted to permit holders only 24 hours a day.

Here are a few additional details about parking near the stadium itself:

Friday — Bays C and D of the South Fieldhouse lot will close. Remaining vehicles will be towed to facilitate snow removal.

— Bays C and D of the South Fieldhouse lot will close. Remaining vehicles will be towed to facilitate snow removal. Friday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — RV tailgaters will be allowed into East and West stadium lots. As of 8 p.m., all stadium lots will be barricaded and locked.

— RV tailgaters will be allowed into East and West stadium lots. As of 8 p.m., all stadium lots will be barricaded and locked. Saturday, 3 a.m. — Kagy Boulevard will close between Seventh and 11th avenues.

— Kagy Boulevard will close between Seventh and 11th avenues. Saturday, 5 a.m. — Tailgate lots are opened. Normal game parking credentials will be enforced in South Fieldhouse and stadium lots on Saturday. There will be no parking in these lots without a pass, and a tow truck will be on site all day to impound improperly parked vehicles.

— Tailgate lots are opened. Normal game parking credentials will be enforced in South Fieldhouse and stadium lots on Saturday. There will be no parking in these lots without a pass, and a tow truck will be on site all day to impound improperly parked vehicles. Saturday, 5 a.m. — ESPN GameDay gates open. People parking for this event should use lots 3, 14, 21 or any other lot north of Grant Street. Consult the campus map to locate lots by number.

Can the Griz food drive

The annual Can the Griz food drive, an off-field competition between MSU and UM to see which school can collect the most donations for its local food bank, is being held through Nov. 19. The friendly battle is now in its 23rd year and is hosted by the Office of Student Engagement. For more information, visit canthegriz.com.