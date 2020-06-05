Clothesline Community Art on Bozeman Creek with the Gallatin Watershed Council

GALLATIN WATERSHED COUNCIL

Join the Gallatin Watershed Council in thanking Bozeman Creek and kicking off our 2020 Gallatin Watershed Stewards program! Stop by our clothesline in Bogert Park anytime between 12pm-5pm on Saturday June 6th. Write a thank you note to Bozeman Creek or to your favorite stream, make a prayer flag, write a poem, draw a picture, create anything that is representative of your personal relationship with our wonderful watershed. Bring your artwork and pin it up on our community clothesline!

We’ll also be (safely) handing out our new Steward Passports throughout the entirety of the launch event. Stop by to pick up your Passport and get your FIRST STAMP! Our Steward Passports are completely free and are available for the whole family.

We encourage you to create artwork at home and bring it with you to reduce the need for shared art supplies. Some art supplies will be available on site. We will provide gloves for those who use shared art supplies, and will disinfect the supplies prior to and after individual usage. The duration and nature of the event will allow us to abide by proper social distancing guidelines at all times.

By showcasing our diverse relationships with our rivers and streams, we hope to foster appreciation and emphasize the importance of a healthy watershed. Healthy watersheds mean healthy communities. Together, we can make our community watershed a more sustainable place.

For more information, visit GWC’s website at​ ​https://www.gallatinwatershedcouncil.org/events or contact Holly Hill, Watershed Coordinator at 406-560-4425.