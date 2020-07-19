Daines secures over $26,000 for meat processing operation in Whitehall

OFFICE OF SENATOR STEVE DAINES

On July 17, Sen. Steve Daines announced that the Economic Development Administration will be directing $26,250 to Headwaters Resource Conservation and Development Area, Inc. to examine the growth and feasibility of a meat processing operation in Whitehall, Montana.

“This critical funding assesses the need for a meat processing operation in Whitehall and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the folks of Silver Bow County,” Daines said. The company that received the grant is located in Butte, Montana.

Daines voted to secure funding for this program through the Economic Development Administration.

The funding provided will support a study to help address the local and regional need for a meat processing center in Whitehall and create a framework plan, ownership structure analysis, infrastructure assessment, economic research, and recommendations for the potential facility.