DJ Kern brings silent disco to life in Big Sky￼

By Leonora Willett EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

BIG SKY — Community members will be jamming out in silence in Len Hill Park and throughout the Town Center on Saturday evening, July 23, as DJ Daniel Kern brings a silent disco party to Big Sky.

Headphones bring the party to life in Len Hill Park. PHOTO BY DANIEL KERN

Attendees will be able to listen to music through wireless headphones, while Kern mixes soundtracks. Three separate channels will provide folks with options in different genres of music.

Kern’s favorite part of the silent disco is the dancing that takes place. “The silent disco is hilariously fun and [a] liberating dance party fit for all ages,” he said.

Tourists and locals alike are encouraged to come and dance the night away around the Town Center.

“You’re in your own world, but it is still a collective vibe,” Kern stated.

Kern’s silent disco is returning to Big Sky after success in February at Winter Fest where the crowds couldn’t get enough of the music and dancing. This summer, Kern hopes to do the same. He will be mixing all types of music, including house, electronic and sing-alongs, as well as other classics.

The event is hosted in association with the Big Sky Community Organization.

Kern will be performing before and after the PBR on July 23 as well as following Hayes Carll’s performance until 12 a.m.