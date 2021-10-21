Fall at WMPAC continues with Nella

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BIG SKY – The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center’s fall lineup is designed for locals who want more options for how to spend the off season. On Oct. 23, singer Nella will perform at 7 p.m.

“Nella is legitimately an international rock star,” said John Zirkle, WMPAC’s executive director. “Her talent is truly incredible, and we are beyond lucky that we were able to book her.”

Born in Venezuela, Nella skyrocketed to international renown fueled by her powerhouse voice and undeniable presence. In 2019, her hit “Me Llaman Nella” (“They Call Me Nella”) surpassed 1.4 million Spotify streams. The title track was named the 14th best song of 2019 of any genre by the New York Times.

Merging the folklore roots of Venezuela and modern production, her sound resounds in every corner of the globe.

“Even if you don’t speak Spanish, her music will move you,” Zirkle said. “She has that kind of talent.”

Tickets and more information are available at warrenmillerpac.org