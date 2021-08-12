Firefighter Combat Challenge comes to Big Sky

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The world-renowned Scott 3M Firefighter Combat Challenge is coming to Big Sky, Montana on Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14. The Big Sky Fire Department partnered with the Wilson Hotel to bring the challenge to Big Sky as part of its 30th anniversary tour.

The challenge is comprised of five physically demanding events that include a stair climb with a high-rise pack, hose hoist, forcible entry, hose advance and victim rescue. Firefighters throughout the world participate and attempt to complete the tasks in the fastest time.

The event is free to the public viewing. There will be a kids course and vendors nearby. Firefighters from across Montana, the U.S. and Canada will be there to compete.

Todd Shelton, operations manager for the challenge, says this event is an opportunity to show the community what firefighters mean to them.

“What the locals are going to see here is they get to come out and appreciate their first responders,” Shelton said.

The challenge will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.