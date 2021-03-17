First grizzly: the bears are waking up

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/17/21

On March 13, a pilot supporting park wildlife studies spotted the first grizzly bear of 2021 in Yellowstone National Park. According to a March 16 National Park Service press release, the pilot watched the bear interact with wolves near a carcass in the northern part of the park. Although tracks have been seen on several occasions in the last two weeks, this is the first bear sighting. Males often emerge in March, while females and cubs come out later in April and May. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks warn recreationists in bear country to be bear aware with the following guidelines: