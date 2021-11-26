Free admission to MHS Museum and Original Governor’s Mansion

BOZEMAN – It’s the best time of the year to enjoy the Montana Historical Society Museum, Store and Research Center, and the Original Governor’s Mansion.

We will offer free admission throughout December to Montana’s Museum every Friday and Saturday. The week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day also will be free admission. Please note, we will be closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

Don’t forget to check out the Museum Store where you’ll find the perfect gifts for all the history lovers on your list.

Come see the Original Governor’s Mansion decked out in its holiday finery. Free tours will be offered Saturdays Dec. 4, 11 and 18, and on Tuesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 30.

Tours begin on the hour at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The mansion is located at 304 No. Ewing in Helena.

The Montana Historical Society is at 225 No. Roberts in Helena. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. We will be closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31, as well as Christmas and New Year’s days. Contact Eve Byron, MHS public information officer, at (406) 444-6843 or eve.byron@mt.gov for more information.