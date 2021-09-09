Free long distance calling for 3 Rivers customers

3 RIVERS COMMUNICATIONS

FAIRFIELD, MT – 3 Rivers Communications added free Unlimited Long Distance service and free Calling Features to its local telephone service on Sept. 1, 2021. 3 Rivers local phone customers who have 3 Rivers selected as their long distance provider will no longer receive long distance charges for any calls made within the United States and Canada after Sept. 1.

At the same time, 3 Rivers local phone service will include an Unlimited Calling Features package, with Caller ID, Voice Mail, Call Forwarding and more, also free. Customers who are currently paying for features will receive them free, and have the option to add any others that are available, also free.

As a non-profit cooperative, 3 Rivers is always looking for ways to better serve its members.

“We’re happy to be in the position to be able to provide benefits like this to our members,” said Dave Gibson, 3 Rivers General Manager and CEO. “Adding value to the services we offer is always part of our mission.”

In the last few years, 3 Rivers has taken several measures to increase the value of its service and give back to it co-op members through actions such as increasing broadband Internet speeds without a corresponding price increase and offering stand-alone Internet without requiring a phone line.

About 3 Rivers Communications

3 Rivers Communications, with corporate headquarters in Fairfield, MT, is a telecommunications company originally founded in 1953 as a rural telephone cooperative. Still a cooperative at its core, 3 Rivers has grown and diversified over the years and now offers local telephone, digital voice, and broadband Internet service.