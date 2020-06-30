Gallatin County COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Plus, helpful tips to maintain your distance in public

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – As of Tuesday, June 30, Gallatin County has 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 274. There are 44 confirmed active cases and one current hospitalization. There have been a total of 229 people recovered in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

Three previous cases that were assigned to Gallatin County have been reassigned to other counties.

The new cases are located across Gallatin County and are a mix of contacts to known cases, community spread and travel related.

It is important to note that our local case numbers include tourists and out-of-state residents who are staying here and being monitored by the Health Department. The state is not counting those as our cases in their data.

We’ve heard the guidelines for months: wash your hands frequently, wear a face covering, and stay 6 feet from others. But what if people don’t want to stay 6 feet from ​you​? In those cases, read the Health Department’s helpful blog post​ for tips on how to kindly and gracefully navigate encounters when someone gets too close for comfort.