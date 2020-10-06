Gallatin County sees 46 new COVID-19 cases today, nine hospitalized

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, Gallatin County has 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 1,718. There are 217 confirmed active cases and nine current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 1,497 people recovered in Gallatin County. Four people have died from COVID-19 complications.

Two cases previously assigned to other areas were reassigned to Gallatin County and added to previous days’ totals. More data can be found on Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard on our website​ ​here​. This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. daily. Information on statewide cases continue to be found here​.

And weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports can be found ​here​. New reports are released each Friday. Please note that local data may differ from data about Gallatin County provided by the state as the Gallatin City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the state.

A recovered case means that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been released from isolation. It’s important to note that even when people are released from isolation, many continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 infection long after they are released from isolation.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​.