COVID-19 News
Gallatin County sees 46 new COVID-19 cases today, nine hospitalized
GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
BOZEMAN – As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, Gallatin County has 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 1,718. There are 217 confirmed active cases and nine current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 1,497 people recovered in Gallatin County. Four people have died from COVID-19 complications.
Two cases previously assigned to other areas were reassigned to Gallatin County and added to previous days’ totals. More data can be found on Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard on our website here. This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. daily. Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.
And weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports can be found here. New reports are released each Friday. Please note that local data may differ from data about Gallatin County provided by the state as the Gallatin City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the state.
A recovered case means that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been released from isolation. It’s important to note that even when people are released from isolation, many continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 infection long after they are released from isolation.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.