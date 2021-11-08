Gallatin Valley’s Streamline wins national transit award

The Federal Transit Administration this month awarded Streamline, Gallatin Valley’s public bus system, with a Connecting Rural Communities national transit award for keeping Bozeman connected and transporting essential workers to their workplaces throughout the COVID pandemic.

Streamline was one of six rural transit agencies to receive the award from the FTA, along with agencies in Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska and Texas according to a Nov. 8 HDRC news release.

“We’re very proud of this national acknowledgement and the dedication demonstrated by our drivers and other staff,” said Sunshine Ross, transportation director for HRDC, which operates Streamline.

During the pandemic, Streamline continued its service to provide zero-fare transportation for essential workers.

“Despite providing fewer rides than usual in 2020 due to the pandemic, we still provided approximately 140,000 rides on Streamline and 15,000 rides on Galavan,” Ross said. “Many of these riders were accessing Bozeman Health services such as dialysis, cancer treatment, wound care, and some were essential health care workers.”

The benefits to Streamline’s free transportation service benefits everyone even if you don’t ride the bus, the release said.

“Riders—including workers, seniors, students, and veterans—get quick, convenient access to the places they need to go, while drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians benefit from less traffic congestion, reduced air pollution, and more available parking spaces.”