Gasoline spill closes Yellowstone road

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/2/20

The road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction remains closed through the end of the week, according to officials with Yellowstone National Park. The road closed Aug. 27 after a tandem trailer on a commercial vehicle rolled over on the west side of the road, spilling approximately 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel. Park staff in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, are assessing the impacts of a gasoline spill and note that there is no evidence that gas entered the Yellowstone River.

This is the largest roadside fuel spill in Yellowstone National Park in nearly 20 years. Park service employees excavated a large hole to locate the extent of the spilled gasoline, remove the contaminated soil and ensure thorough cleanup. Any materials contaminated with fuel will be removed from the park and disposed of at an appropriate facility, officials said. Visitors are asked to visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads or call (307) 344-2117 for the most up-to-date road information before traveling through the park.