Explore Big Sky’s 2020 local Gift and Gear Guide

We’ve been working with Big Sky businesses for a long time. We know who they are, what they make and that it’s some of the highest gear and gift quality around. Whether you’re a parent to a young shredder in need of some top-notch outerwear, need a great pair of ski goggles or are looking for the latest and greatest GoPro camera to capture the best moments of 2021, this year’s EBS Gift & Gear Guide has you covered.

Incline Optics

Tundra POLARIZED Spectrum Ski Goggle + Spare Lens – $320

Incline Optics TUNDRA package combines the innovative Adept II goggle with a POLARIZED lens for when you need the best possible glare reduction and terrain recognition. Fused with a Polarized inner lens, the TUNDRA SPECTRUM is our most premium offering. Our new Toric shaped Lens provides maximum field of vision without distortion, while SPECTRUM lens technology enhances contrast. In snowy weather, easily change to the spare VICE lens designed specifically for enhancing visibility in the snow. Also included, a premium hardshell Goggle case and microfiber lens bag.

Incline Adept II Goggles w/ Intact Magnetic Lens Change

TUNDRA – Polarized Spectrum Lens

VICE – Spectrum Lens for Snowy Conditions

Incline Hard Shell Goggle Case

Microfiber Lens Cleaning Bag

Box Buckle Billfold

Bull Rider Box Buckle Billfold – $99.99

Who wants to lug around a cluttered purse or overstuffed wallet. Especially when you are doing something fun like attending a show, hanging out with friends at a club or riding a motorcycle? Not us! Kelly Slover has designed a patented box buckle billfold that can hold your ID, Credit Cards and Cash securely fixed to your belt alleviating the need to carry a wallet or purse when you venture out for a good time. These products are custom designed, hand-engraved pieces that look fantastic and offer a solution to the bottomless purse or overstuffed wallet. Available in classic, vintage style or old school bull rider! Our products are custom made to order. Please allow three to four weeks for the design and delivery of your Box Buckle Billfold.

GoPro

HERO9 Black Camera – $399.99

The GoPro Hero9 is the one camera that everyday people need, not just for athletes. Whether you are a property manager, real estate agent, working from home on the daily, or a parent looking for something to record family outings; this camera does it all and needs to be in your toolkit.

GoPro’s 1080p Live Stream function lets you plug into your virtual meetings and connect with your colleagues and clients in real time – and then film your after-work recreation with Hypersmooth 3.0 stabilization and 8x Slo-Mo functions.

The Hero9’s sleek, waterproof design makes it easy to store and keep with you at all times. Gone are the days of heavy ‘video cam-corders’ that rested on your shoulders and weighed 25 lbs. Get yourself or loved one the new Hero9 to easily record all of those family milestones, outdoor adventures, and make work-from-home life easier.

Shred Dogs Gear

Parents: this is the gear you’re looking for. Just for you: friends of Outlaw enjoy 30 percent off! Use code OUTLAW30 at checkout.

Shred Dog embodies the spirit and feeling of stoke that every new parent feels as they imagine the fun days they will have with their children in the snow, teaching them how to ski and snowboard, enjoying pow days and winter fun. Here are the top three reasons, from one parent to another, why every parent needs to check out Shred Dog:

1) Shred Dog was created by parents and industry professionals. Each season the Shred Dog team tweaks and improves their products, while thinking about every little feature and detail so that your kids stay dry and have the best experience on the snow.

2) Shred Dog’s direct to consumer model means that you can outfit your children in the best and latest outerwear fabric and technology without the mark up cost. Get the best gear for the best price.

3) Shred Dog’s outerwear is designed to keep your kids dry and warm, it’s such a good product and price point that you’ll wish they made outerwear for adults, and each season they ask for feedback from parents to improve next year’s lineup.

Shred Dog provides a service to all parents by letting them choose the best outerwear for their kid’s adventures, while allowing parents to get the best price and better quality than the other more expensive retail brands. Don’t miss this!

Antlers Men’s Clothing

Antlers Men’s Clothing serves Big Sky with fashion with function selected with you in mind. Quality brands from premium denim, blazers, tops, hats and other accessories, you’ll be looking your best for a night out or a day at the office. Antlers Men’s Clothing carries premium brands, including Jeremiah American Legacy.

Established in 2007, Jeremiah presents classic Americana, outdoor-inspired, premium men’s clothing. Jeremiah provides all-American comfort and style with first-class design and construction. Jeremiah’s collection features intrepid classics with fashion-forward details and treatments. Jeremiah takes to the open road incorporating clean, masculine pieces, adding quality touches to high-end natural fabrics finished with specialty washes, premium hardware and vintage-inspired design.

Jeremiah American Legacy: Rainier – $88

Function meets fashion meets fuzzy. This Sherpa zip mock hoodie is 100 percent polyester featuring long sleeves, a mock hoodie to keep your neck warm in the harshest conditions, and a kangaroo pocket for all your valuables. Stop into Antlers to try it on yourself, or wrap it up under the tree for your loved one this season.

Jeremiah American Legacy: Terra Broken Twill Jacket with Faux Shearling Trim – $135.99

The Terra Broken Twill Jacket can be worn over a plain T-shirt or dress shirt for the next time you’re treating yourself to an Old Fashioned at Lone Mountain Ranch Saloon. Reinforced seams and large button-flap pockets enhance the rugged-workwear vibe of a hearty twill-woven cotton jacket warmed with fluffy fleece at the collar and inside. Stop into Antlers to try it on yourself, or wrap it up under the tree for your loved one this season.

Elemental Labs

LMLT electrolyte drink – $45

A tasty electrolyte drink mix that is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet. No sugar, no gluten, no fillers, no artificial ingredients, no fillers, no artificial ingredients – everything you need and nothing you don’t. Fuel up with four different thirst-quenching flavors and for a limited time, get your LMNT Sample Pack for the cost of shipping ($5 for U.S. orders).

World Designs Montana

For the antique-lover in your life, World Design Montana provides unique gifts hand-selected from every corner of the world. Each item in our gallery is hand-selected and appraised with the utmost care and ready to be the next statement piece in your ranch or home. Bring a story home from World Designs.

Vintage canvas prints – $40-80

These vintage images, reprinted on canvas and framed with reclaimed barn wood, make these great gifts for friends and family. A variety of images are available in both 8×10 and 16×20. Pictured above are a vintage “Buffalo Bill” and a vintage Bozeman map.

Vintage rocking horse – $425

This vintage wooden rocking horse is a true conversation piece suited for any home. Its whimsical design makes it a great art piece for the antique lover in your family.