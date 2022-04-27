Harbor’s Hero Run returns May 22￼

Eighth annual color run honors Harbor deWaard

By Gabrielle Gasser ASSOCIATE EDITOR

BIG SKY – The annual 5K color run organized in memory of Harbor deWaard will return this spring on Sunday, May 22. Hosted by the Lone Peak High School chapter of National Honor Society, Harbor’s Hero Run will raise money for the Harbor deWaard Scholarship Fund and local nonprofit Wellness in Action.

The run honors the life of 6-year-old deWaard, a Big Sky boy who died tragically in 2015.

The in-person run will take place starting at 9:30 a.m. on May 22 at the Big Sky Community Park. There will also be a virtual option where participants can register, run their own 5K route and submit photos to keisele@bssd72.org. Top finishers will be awarded with prizes.

The event will include live music courtesy of NHS member Orrin Coleman from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Racers can register online at my.raceresult.com/196543/registration or in-person at the Big Sky Community Park Pavilion on race day starting at 8 a.m. Registration is $20 and the first 100 registrants will receive a t-shirt.

Participants are encouraged to get decked out in their best superhero gear—some of deWaard’s favorites were Spiderman and Captain America.

NHS asks participants to share any pictures from the event on Instagram using #harborsherorun.