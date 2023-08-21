High wind warning issued for Gallatin, surrounding counties

EBS STAFF

On Aug. 20, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Gallatin and Madison County mountain ranges, including the western Madison mountain range below 6,000 feet, the southern Beaverhead range and the Centennial and Ruby mountains. Southern winds between 30 and 40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph are expected. Weather is expected to begin Monday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. and the warning expires on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 3 a.m.

The NWS announcement was sent to Gallatin Country residents via the Everbridge alert system on Sunday afternoon and warned residents that wind gusts could move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages, as well as make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.