How to legalize marijuana in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/13/20

Upon receiving your ballot, you’ll notice items relating to marijuana. Important to note, that both need to pass in order to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state of Montana. “I-190 would provide the actual legalization and regulatory system for adult-use marijuana in the state, while CI-118 adds a few words to the state Constitution to fix a regulatory hurdle,” explains Montana Free Press. In the current Montana Constitution, a person is all things legal at the age of 18, except the purchase of alcohol, which requires the person to be 21. CI-118 would simply add the worlds “and marijuana” to that same item. Both initiatives are backed by New Approach, a national nonprofit funded by liberal philanthropic groups that has spent millions of dollars supporting drug reform laws nationwide. With a 20 percent tax on the commodity, Economic Research calculates $236 million in new tax revenue by 2026 if I-190 and CI-118 pass.