Interactive art and storytelling exhibit ‘Yellowstone Revealed’ returns to the national park Aug. 10-12

EBS STAFF

On Aug. 10-12, Yellowstone National Park will host “Yellowstone Revealed” for its second year. According to a news release from Yellowstone National Park, the exhibit is made possible in collaboration with Mountain Time Arts and will be located at Madison Junction.

“The experience will take visitors on a thought-provoking Indigenous narrative journey about the shared past, present and future of teepee lodges sited where the Gibbon River joins the Firehole River to form the Madison River,” the release stated.

This year will grow upon last year’s teepees and show the varied evolution of last year’s Teepee Village. Contemporary artists, Sean Chandler (Aniiih) and Ben Pease (Apsáalooke/Tsétsêhéstâhes) will be at the exhibit’s opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10.

“The artworks will be available for self-guided visits from sunrise to sunset,” the release stated.

