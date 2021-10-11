James Niehues auctioning off ski maps

Famous ski-map artist James Niehues has announced he will be releasing the first 10 of his original, hand-painted ski resort trail maps on Oct. 19, 2021, after 35 years of work. Covering locations from Mount Hood Ski Bowl to Killington Pico, this will be the first time his original paintings and sketches are released to the public.

Two of his original works, Snowmass and Telluride, are among the rarest items in his collection. They feature his early work with Snow Country Magazine from over 25 years ago, according to a news release. One hundred percent of both pieces’ proceeds will benefit the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame.

“I have always enjoyed the challenge of fitting an entire mountain on a single page,” said Niehues in the release. “Mountains are wonderful puzzles, and I knew if I painted with the right amount of detail, they would last. A good design is relevant for a few years, maybe even a decade. But a well-made map is used for generations. As I retire from painting ski maps, I am thrilled to know hundreds of my maps are still used by skiers and snowboarders, including my earliest work from the 1980s.”

