Legion hosts flag ceremony, gun range clean-up

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY –The American Legion Post No. 99 will host two events for the community on Saturday, May 14.

First, the American Legion and Sons of the Legion are partnering with the Soldier’s Chapel to replace all 13 flags along the driveway leading up to the chapel. Local students will join to learn how to replace the flags and how to properly fold the ones that are removed.

The public is invited to join the legion for a flag ceremony at The Soldier’s Chapel at 10 a.m. before the flags are transported to the Red Cliff Gun Range for proper disposal and burning.

Following the flag ceremony and burning, American Legion invites all community members to volunteer for the Annual Spring Clean-Up of the Red Cliff Gun Range starting at noon. The spring clean-up will involve picking up trash and replacing the wood shooting targets. The Legion will then host a BBQ lunch for volunteers.