LPHS to offer girls’ cross-country, boys’ baseball￼

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Two new sports will be available for students at Lone Peak High School this year. Girls’ cross-country is open for signups for the fall and boys’ baseball will hit the diamond this spring.

The Big Sky School District School Board of Trustees voted to approve the entire slate of sports for the 2022-23 school year at a July 19 meeting.

The district is currently looking for a girls’ cross-country coach and as of EBS press time, no students have signed up for the team.

Baseball is new to the entire state of Montana this year. John Hannahs, BSSD’s athletic director, said that the Montana High School Association is currently gathering a list of schools that will offer baseball and creating divisions.

“We are lucky in the fact that our small school has so many experiences to offer its student body and we hope that all of our programs continue to grow,” Hannahs said.