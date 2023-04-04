Making it in Big Sky: Mountain Pearls Dentistry

By Mira Brody CONTENT PRODUCTION DIRECTOR

BIG SKY—Dr. Kimberly Chapman of Mountain Pearls Dentistry first arrived in Big Sky during the Music in the Mountain concert following a typical summer downpour. To her and her now-husband Chad Robbs, it felt like coming home—the open spaces, wildlife, live music filling the warm summer air and the friendly community that welcomed them. It didn’t feel like a hard decision to stay for good.

During her initial visit, Chapman immediately recognized a void: Big Sky had a lack of dental practices. She vowed to fill that need and has lived here with Robbs ever since, enjoying her community, clients and everything Big Sky has to offer.

This series is part of a paid partnership with the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. The following answers have been edited for brevity.

Explore Big Sky: When did you come to Big Sky and what brought you here?

Dr. Kimberly Chapman: I first came to Big Sky in the summer of 2013 with someone I was dating (and would later marry, his name is Chad Robbs). He had been in Big Sky since the mid-2000s, but was visiting his family in Seattle, Washington when we met. I was born and raised in Colorado and established a dental practice in Seattle after graduating from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in 2002. Coming to Big Sky felt like coming back home—to the mountains, sage meadows, a drier climate and abundant wildlife. Chad and I arrived during The Beach Boys performance on a Thursday night Music in the Mountains concert, right after a summer downpour. All the people I met said, “You’re a dentist? We need a full-time dentist here!”

Like so many other Big Sky residents over the decades, after just a couple visits here I’d fallen in love with the community and people, and decided to build a life here. I had always dreamed of living in a small mountain town and wanted to open a practice in Telluride, CO after dental school, but by the time I graduated there were already two dental offices there. I thought that dream was out of reach until I came to Big Sky. I loved how easy it was to get to the grocery store, restaurants or movie theater within five minutes on my bike, and the accessibility of two activities I enjoy—downhill skiing and mountain biking.

EBS: What is the history of Mountain Pearls Dentistry, how did you become involved?

KC: Mountain Pearls opened in June of 2017 and is Big Sky’s first full time dental practice. I started it from scratch. I sold my Seattle dental practice in late 2018, and have been living full time in Big Sky ever since. We were also fortunate to have purchased a newly built condo in 2015 just a quarter mile from the practice, so my commute was nothing like it had been in Seattle.

Mountain Pearls Dentistry has been in the Big Sky community since 2017. PHOTO BY DR. KIMBERLY CHAPMAN

EBS: How big is your team, and what services do you offer?

KC: I’m the sole dentist with 21 years of solo practice ownership, and Ms. Shaun Muncy is the Mountain Pearls dental hygienist with 31 years of practice experience. As is the case with most businesses here, hiring in the midst of Big Sky’s housing crisis has proven to be a continuing challenge, so we’re still looking for a great full-time receptionist with permanent housing. Many patients have heard me say over the years that I’d rather be understaffed than poorly staffed. I think reasonable people understand having to wait for quality care, especially in these times, but no one wants poor service particularly when it comes to health care.

I’m a comprehensively trained dentist and have also expanded my skills from the highest quality continuing education sources such as The Kois Center, Academy of General Dentistry, Seattle Study Club (an international organization), The American Dental Association, Dawson Academy and Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. I received a Seattle Top Dentist award 10 years in a row and have brought that knowledge and experience to Big Sky. Mountain Pearls is a state-of-the-art dental practice with investments having been made in the latest technologies. We provide standard teeth cleanings and deep cleanings (also called scaling and root planing), cavity risk testing, white fillings (bonding), crowns and bridges, veneers and whitening options, restoring dental implants, preventive sealants, children’s dentistry, night guards and occlusal splints for clenching and grinding, athletic mouth guards, simple root canals and tooth extractions (more complex cases are referred to specialists in Bozeman). I’ve been a certified Invisalign Orthodontic provider for 19 years and have a number of Big Sky residents successfully in treatment at any time. I’m trained in the administration of Botox for TMJ, trismus, migraines, and excessive salivation, as well as limited cosmetic treatment of the forehead, eyes, mouth. We have a CBCT (cone beam computer tomography), digital X-rays and intraoral camera, and as of September 2022 we can now make digital scans of the mouth with an iTero dental scanner instead of taking a physical impression.

EBS: What is the best part of working at Mountain Pearls Dentistry and in Big Sky?

KC: I love that patients here feel like friends and neighbors, because they pretty much all are. We get to be the ones who make people’s visits comfortable and not rushed, which might be different than some have experienced before. Offering people things like the massaging recliner, hot steam towels after their visit, or a warm lotion hand treatment during their visit really helps relax folks. We are a high-relationship office, not high-volume. Understanding all the habits and systemic health issues of each individual that could be impacting their oral health allows people to become the most informed, involved and empowered in their health. With tourists and visitors coming in for dental emergencies, it’s great to know when we’ve helped someone in need.

EBS: When you’re not at work, what are your favorite things to do in this beautiful area?

KC: I enjoy downhill skiing in the winter and mountain biking in the summer, and participate in fitness classes and yoga to prevent injuries and keep my mind and body balanced. I try to make it to most summer farmers markets and Music in the Mountains to relax with friends. At home I love playing with our Turkish Van cat, Sabah. I also love playing the piano, drawing, painting, sewing and gardening in our yard. When I really recharge is the summer mornings sitting on our deck with a chai [tea], listening to birds and watching deer and elk peacefully graze, and connecting with the Earth.

“With tourists and visitors coming in for dental emergencies, it’s great to know when we’ve helped someone in need.” –Dr. Kimberly Chapman, owner, Mountain Pearls Dentistry

EBS: What is the best business advice you have ever received?

KC: From my practice coach and business advisor, Dr. Marc Cooper of The Mastery Company: “Integrity is consistency across thought, word and deed.”

EBS: Is there anything else that you’d like to tell the Big Sky Community?

KC: Drink more plain water. The Big Sky area has great water quality, and many sources are naturally fluoridated from what is found in the Earth’s crust. Human teeth evolved in the presence of water, however our modern diet is full of flavored, fizzy, and acidic beverages and juices. This combined with our modern lifestyle of sipping on it throughout the day wreaks havoc on enamel and creates decay. Even things like LaCroix, Soda Streams and White Claws are harmful, it doesn’t have to be a Coke or Red Bull to be destructive.