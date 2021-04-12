Media regulation bill falls short

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/12/21

Last week, the Montana House rejected a bill that would have prevented media sources from reporting on news that lawmakers deemed defamatory to public figures. Under the bill, news outlets would have been asked to remove mug shots from digital publications if the accused had been acquitted. The bill would’ve allowed the accused to demand $10,000 from the reporting outlet if the outlet failed to report on the outcome of the charge. The “Stop Guilt by Accusation Act” resembles similar bills introduced in four other states. It was rejected by a 48-52 vote, but the House can revive the bill later this week.